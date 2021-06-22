Betty Jean Brinkley, 81, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Tri-Star Southern Hills Hospital in Nashville. A native of Franklin County, she was born on Nov. 27, 1939 in Winchester to the late Frank Miller and Maggie McGee. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will be at Mt. Garner Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 23, 2021