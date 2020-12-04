Betty Jean Snyder, 78, of Cowan, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Belfast, Tennessee on Aug. 5, 1942 to the late Paul Thomas and Edna Mae (Williams) Cheeves. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Chaplin Jerry Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Christopher Sumner, Brandon Platt, Taylor Kight, Ryan Golden, Brittany McGinniss, Diane Holder, Josh McGinniss serving as pallbearers and Aaron Holder serving as honorary pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 6, 2020