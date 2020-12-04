Betty Jean Snyder, 78, of Cowan, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.  She was born in Belfast, Tennessee on Aug. 5, 1942 to the late Paul Thomas and Edna Mae (Williams) Cheeves. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Chaplin Jerry Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Christopher Sumner, Brandon Platt, Taylor Kight, Ryan Golden, Brittany McGinniss, Diane Holder, Josh McGinniss serving as pallbearers and Aaron Holder serving as honorary pallbearers. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 6, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Betty Snyder, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 5
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 5, 2020
3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.