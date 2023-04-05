Betty Jo (Coble) Haskell passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Franklin Manor in Winchester, Tennessee after an extended illness. 

She was born June 8, 1937, in the small community of Penile Hill (Decherd) in Franklin County, Tennessee to Ruby Elizabeth (Merryman) and Raymond David Coble.

