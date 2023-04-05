Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Betty Jo (Coble) Haskell passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Franklin Manor in Winchester, Tennessee after an extended illness.
She was born June 8, 1937, in the small community of Penile Hill (Decherd) in Franklin County, Tennessee to Ruby Elizabeth (Merryman) and Raymond David Coble.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 5 at 1 p.m.in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Revs. Gary Tubb and Joe Butler officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Franklin County Tennessee 4-H in her name. Donations can be sent to the Franklin County Extension Office in Care of Mary Beth Henley, 406 Joyce Lane, Winchester, TN 37398, or at www.tn4hfoundation.org. Please ensure that Franklin County is specified.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
