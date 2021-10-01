Funeral services for Betty Jo Wooten, 90, of Manchester, were conducted Friday, Oct. 1 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed in Beech Hill Cemetery in Winchester.
Mrs. Wooten passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her residence in Manchester.
Betty was born in Winchester on June 30, 1931, the daughter of the late John and Mamie Pearl Couch. She worked for Harton Hospital in the nutrition department for many years. Betty loved to play cards, especially Rook, and she enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune. She had a good sense of humor and loved to crack jokes. Most importantly though, she loved her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Betty is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, R.W. Wooten; one son, Michael Wooten; brother, John C. Couch; sister, Mary Lee Statum. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Rayder (Roger); daughter-in-law, Dorothy Wooten; sister, Mamie Glen Nippers; grandchildren, Kelli Mauldin (Butch), Brent Rayder (Shannon), Paula Watts (Jared), and Tiffany Wooten; great-grandchildren, Savannah Rayder, Katelyn Rayder, and Easton Watts; faithful dog, Coco; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Family Food Ministry, Attention: David Statum, 696 Sarvis Branch Road, Estill Springs, TN 37330.
