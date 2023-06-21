Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Betty Joyce Clark Riddell, passed this life on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the age of 89 years at NHC Tullahoma in Tullahoma.
Betty was born on April 8, 1934 in Chesterfield, Virginia to the late William Clark and Doris Oakley Clark.
She worked for many years at Harton Hospital and for doctors Snoddy and Galbraith. Betty was a devoted mother and grandmother and a longtime member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Tullahoma.
Betty is survived by four sons: John (Pattie) Riddell Jr of Colorado, Bob (Tana) Riddell of Florida, Mike (Gayla) Riddell of Tennessee and Scott Riddell of Tullahoma, She is also survived by four grandchildren: Abbey, Zachery, Quinton and Clayton.
Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Friday, June 23 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Tullahoma with burial following in Rosehill Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, June 23 from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 21, 2023
