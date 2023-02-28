Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Betty “Joyce” Reaves, 87, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born on Oct. 14, 1935 in Athens, Georgia. The daughter of the late Harold and Lois Tolbert. Before retiring she worked at Hancock’s Fabrics. In her spare time, she enjoyed drinking margaritas on the patio, sewing, and loved Georgia football. She was an avid reader, and was known to everyone as the “Hancock Lady.” She had a kind soul and had a heart of gold.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by loving husband of 40 years, Kenneth Reaves. She is survived by her two sons, Greg Reaves and Jeff Reaves (Karen); one daughter, Lisa Roddy; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Bro. Tim Hastings officiating.
Tullahoma Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 1, 2023
