Betty “Joyce” Reaves, 87, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Joyce was born on Oct. 14, 1935 in Athens, Georgia. The daughter of the late Harold and Lois Tolbert. Before retiring she worked at Hancock’s Fabrics. In her spare time, she enjoyed drinking margaritas on the patio, sewing, and loved Georgia football. She was an avid reader, and was known to everyone as the “Hancock Lady.” She had a kind soul and had a heart of gold.

