A graveside service for Betty Lou Anderton Gault, 78, of Tullahoma will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester with Tim Shields officiating. Mrs. Gault passed from this life on Friday, July 31, 2020, at NHC-Healthcare in Tullahoma.
Betty was born in Tullahoma, on March 20, 1942 to the late Emmett and Maggie Faye Anderton. She worked for Robert E. Lee in the cafeteria for many years. She attended the Brown Teal Road Baptist Church in Fayetteville. Betty loved to watch John Wayne and spend time with her family and friends. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Betty is also preceded in death by her loving husband, James Melvin Gault; eight sisters, Dorsie Mae Milliron, Mary Ruth Anderton, Ruth Allen, Mildredge McCall, Wilma Tipps, Juanita Bates, Helen Anderton and Emma Fay Anderton. She is survived by sons, Ricky Gault (Ann Marie) and James Gault (Alicia); three daughters, Kim McMillan (Joseph), Kathy Tate (Jon) and Tracie Gault (John Paul Stout); nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 5, 2020