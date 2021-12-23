Betty Mae Prince Martin, 81, of Decherd, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Manchester Center for Care. She was born on Nov. 17, 1940 in Franklin County to the late R.D. and Leslie Garner Prince.
Funeral service was held on Thursday, Dec. 23 from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathan Graham officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Garner Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 26, 2021