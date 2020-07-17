Betty Marie Holden Whitney passed this life on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville at the age of 81.
Mrs. Whitney was born in Decatur, Alabama to the late Percy and Betty Patrick Holden. She was a graduate of the University of North Alabama where she earned a Master of Science in History. She loved music and played the clarinet in the Coffee High School band. She was a school teacher and taught in Alabama, Georgia, and New Hampshire and Alaska throughout her career. She loved participating in many outdoor sports especially, swimming, tennis, and water skiing. She also enjoyed snowmobiling and dogsledding while living in Alaska. She also loved football and was a die-hard New York Patriots and Alabama football fan. As a nature lover and expert photographer, Marie took many photos of her family, friends and the places she traveled throughout her life.
She was a devoted member of the Church of Christ throughout her life attending Nashua Church of Christ in Nashua, N.H., for more than 25 years and for more than a decade, Cedar Lane church of Christ in Tullahoma.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Whitney is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Whitney; her son, Scott Whitney; and her brother, Edsel Holden, Sr.
She is survived by her twin sister, Robbie Cherie Holden Gregory of Manchester; her sister-in-law, Inez Austin Holden of Florence, Ala., and many beloved nieces and nephews including: Catherine Gregory Chambers (Ray) of Alfred, N.Y.; Edsel Holden, Md., (Trudy) of Florence, Ala.; Anthony Holden, Md., (Barbara) of Memphis; Laura Holden Irvine of Florence, Ala.; Caryn Pace (Kenneth) of Pelham; Patrick Gregory of Manchester; James Gregory of Sheridan, Wyoming and Gary Eastman and grandchildren of New Hampshire. She is also adored by 23 grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mrs. Whitney was held July 12 at Cedar Lane church of Christ in Tullahoma,
For those who wish, and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Marie’s memory be made to Cedar Lane Church of Christ, 1200 Cedar Lane, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 19, 2020