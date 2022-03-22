Betty Oneva McKendrick, 88, of Huntland, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Elk River Health and Nursing Center of Winchester. She was born on Jan. 26, 1934 in Huntland, to the late Dennis and Bonnie Fanning Reid. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 23 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 24 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner. Interment will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Huntland.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 23, 2022