Betty Ruth Smith Yates, 88, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Franklin County, she was born on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1934 in Huntland to the late Herman Bernard and Betty Odell (Grammar) Smith. Funeral services were held on Friday, March 10 in the Roy B. Watson Chapel of Watson-North Funeral Home with Eddie Braddy, Winston Tipps, and special family friend, Todd Coutta, officiating. Interment will follow at Watson-North Memorial Park.
Watson-North Funeral Home and Memorial Park was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 12, 2023
