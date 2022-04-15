Betty Tipps Gattis, 86, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at NHC at the age of 86.
Mrs. Gattis was born in Lynchburg to the late Ernest and Lillie Brown Tipps. During her life she worked as a clerk with the Department of Corrections and Probation and was a member of Grundy Street Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gattis was preceded in death by her husband, Glendon G. Gattis, Sr.; two sisters, Josephine Hudson and Jean Kinnard Szabo; and one brother, Bill Tipps. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn C. Gattis (Judith Scoonover) and Pam Brandon; one son, Glendon G. Gattis, Jr.; two brothers, Robert B. Tipps (Marie) and Dudley Tipps (Ann); two grandchildren, Ryan Brandon (Emily) and Sara Brandon Cook (Joel); and two great-grandchildren, Sam and Silas.
Visitation for Mrs. Gattis will be held on Monday, April 18 at Kilgore Funeral Home from noon to 3 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. with Philip Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Grundy Street Church of Christ, 301 East Grundy Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 17, 2022