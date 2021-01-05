Betty Worrall Murray passed away on Jan. 4, 2021 at her home in Tullahoma. Betty was born in Nashville, where she lived for 78 years.
Preceded in death by her husband, John L. Murray, Sr., father, Robert E. (Bobby) Worrall, Mary Elizabeth Knox Worrall, and brothers, Robert E. (Bobby) Worrall, Jr., and Thomas (Tommy) Worrall.
She is survived by son, Johnny (Toddy) Murray, Daughter, Cheryl Murray Twitty; grandsons, Dustin (Erin) Murray and Todd (Diana) Murray; great-grandchildren: Ethan Abplanalp, Beau, Jacy Kate and Makayla Ann Murray; sister-in-Laws, Samantha and Sandra Worrall and several nieces and nephews.
She attended Clemons Elementary, Waverly Belmont Junior High and West High.
Betty was a retiree of Nashville Metropolitan Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Mayor’s and County Clerk’s Offices.
She was a Member and Elder of Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Nashville Region and Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Women’s Ministry, and Metropolitan Executive Secretaries Association.
A Gathering of family and friends will start at 12:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to begin at two in the afternoon on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 516 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorials contributions may be made to the Building Fund of Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 516 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027-5905 or Hospice & Palliative Care Compassus, 1805 N Jackson St, Suite 11, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 6, 2021