Beverly Ann Bright departed this life at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Jan. 12, 2021. She was the eldest of three children born to Edward and Verna Mae Bright, who preceded her in death. Visitation with the family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Phillip Buchanan officiating. Interment will follow at Farris Chapel Cemetery. The family requests that all attendants please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 17, 2021