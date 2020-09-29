Beverly Bontá Gaines, 66, of Decherd, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on Aug. 4, 1954. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Matt Hastings officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Garner Cemetery with Blake Faulkner, Grant Faulkner, Philip Custer, Justin Greeson, Wade Pearson, and Jonathan Martin serving as pallbearers.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 30, 2020