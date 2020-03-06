Beverly Jane Collins Danley, 77, of Decherd, passed away on Monday March 2, 2020 at NHC in Tullahoma. Mrs. Danley was born a triplet on Dec. 11, 1942 in Fairmont, West Virginia. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday March 7 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday March 7 in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Pittenger officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 207 North Jackson Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – March 8, 2020

Service information

Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM-2:30PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:30PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
