Beverly Jane Collins Danley, 77, of Decherd, passed away on Monday March 2, 2020 at NHC in Tullahoma. Mrs. Danley was born a triplet on Dec. 11, 1942 in Fairmont, West Virginia. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday March 7 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday March 7 in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Pittenger officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 207 North Jackson Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Tullahoma News – March 8, 2020