Beverly Joyce Perkins, age 71 of Belvidere, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Vanderbilt-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on November 14, 1949 to the late Floyd Estill and Thelma Rosetta (Judge) Gifford. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Bro. Ron Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Clark Gardens Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 14, 2021