Beverly Pratt was born Jan. 11, 1930 in Winchester. After attending her younger years in Winchester schools, she graduated high school from St Cecelia Academy in Nashville. She spent time at Barry University in Miami, MTSU in Murfreesboro and completed her studies at Draughon's School of Business in Nashville, before working at Arnold Engineering AFB in Tullahoma as a section secretary, where she met her husband George. They married in 1957, and settled in 1960 into their home of 60 years in Lakewood Estates in Tullahoma.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years George L Pratt, her parents Samuel and Pauline Scharber of Winchester, and her brother, Samuel Scharber of San Diego, Calif.
Beverly and George had eight children, Robert (Andi) of Palm City, Fla., John (Ellie) of Old Hickory, Anne (Frank Wonder) of Tullahoma, Edward (Kim) of Alexandria Va., Libby Matthews of Antioch, James (Halley) of Wheaton Md., David (Kim) of Madison Ala., and Philip (Annette) of McKinney, Texas. Grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Laynie Pratt, Ty Pratt, Ann Consiglio, Amy Powers, David Cunningham, Erica Wonder (Erik) Petersen, Greg Wonder, Adam (MaKayla) Wonder, Anthony Wonder, Josh Pratt, Luke Pratt, Christina Pratt Micola von Furstenrecht (Nick), Megan Matthews, Braden Matthews, Christopher Matthews, Emily Pratt, Sam Pratt, Duncan Pratt, Alexa Pratt, Noah Pratt, Gage Micola von Furstenrecht, Charlotte Petersen, Aurora Petersen, Isabella Consiglio, Easton, Parker, Ty, Hudson, and Nash Powers.
She was a lifelong devote Catholic, staying very active at St. Paul’s Church of Tullahoma. She was an active member of the AEDC Woman's Club, Tuesday Group, Friendship Force, Book Club, and Bridge Clubs. She was known to be generous with her time and money to numerous charities and causes.
She loved to swim, often stopping in the summer to swim along the ropes at the Rec Beach on her way home from working at Arnold. She was never without a book. She was a longtime supporter of the local community theatre and art center. She loved her flowers and garden, always talking about what was blooming. She was known to put out food scraps, so that some lucky wildlife could take advantage, and loved her bird feeders.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 23, 2020