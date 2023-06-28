Campbell.png

Beverly Sue Boyer Campbell, 70, of Normandy, passed away on June 23, 2023, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital.

She was born in Centralia, Illinois on March 19, 1953, to Doris Mae Sweet and the late Alvin Leroy Boyer. She worked with elementary school students as an aid and helped with reading and math, which was a passion of hers. Beverly cherished her time that she was able to talk and spend time with her friends and loved ones. Her love of Labradors has been a force in her life for twenty plus years. Puppies always put a smile on her face. Beverly is preceded in death by her father, Alvin Boyer, and Tony Boyer.

Service information

Jun 29
Visitation
Thursday, June 29, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Jun 29
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 29, 2023
1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
