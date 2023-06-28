Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Beverly Sue Boyer Campbell, 70, of Normandy, passed away on June 23, 2023, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital.
She was born in Centralia, Illinois on March 19, 1953, to Doris Mae Sweet and the late Alvin Leroy Boyer. She worked with elementary school students as an aid and helped with reading and math, which was a passion of hers. Beverly cherished her time that she was able to talk and spend time with her friends and loved ones. Her love of Labradors has been a force in her life for twenty plus years. Puppies always put a smile on her face. Beverly is preceded in death by her father, Alvin Boyer, and Tony Boyer.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Campbell; sister, Connie Phelps of Belgrade, Missouri; mother, Doris Boyer of Belgrade, Missouri; beloved nephew, Cody (Brittany) Phelps of Colorado.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m., also at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Pastor Kelly Cunningham will officiate. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931) 967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – June 28, 2023
