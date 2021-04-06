Beverly Sue Steele passed this life on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at NHC at the age of 67.
Services will be Wednesday April 7 at 2 p.m. at Daves Culbertson Funeral home with burial to follow at Turkey Creek Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will have visitors from noon to 2 p.m.
A native of Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Cobb and Jessie Ruth Eggleston. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her brother Ronald Eggleston. She was a socialite with her friends at the nursing home and loved winning a game of bingo. She loved joking around especially with Josh (activities director at NHC). She also loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved God, Bible studies and Church services as well.
She is survived by; daughters, Stephanie Emery of Scottsboro, Ala., and Angela Garibotte of Estill Springs; brothers, Larry Eggleston (Gail) of Tullahoma and Vincent Eggleston (Jane) of Estill Springs; sisters, Barbara Eggleston of Manchester and Delores Woodard of Estill Springs; Grandchildren, Jalen Swain (Haylee) of Estill Springs, Andrew Swain of Tullahoma, Reanna Swain of Scottsboro, Ala., Ian Garibotte of Estill Springs, Ivy Garibotte of Estill Springs, Britta Williams of Tullahoma; and Great Grandchildren, Kinsley Grace, Amelia Rose, Kylan Jace, Kayden Brice, Kinsley Annalise and two on the way. The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the staff at NHC.
Tullahoma News – April 7, 2021