Billie Earline Brown, 70, of Decherd, passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton. She was born on Jan. 14, 1953, in Wayne County, Michigan to the late Virginia Marietta Kirk. Billie was a 1971 graduate of Franklin County High School. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral service for Billie will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Watson Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 9, 2023
