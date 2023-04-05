Billie Faye Hill Guinn

Billie Hill Guinn 

Billie Faye Hill Guinn, born Jan. 26, 1941, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, March 31, 2023.  She was at home with her family by her side.  She was a long-time member of Tullahoma First Church of the Nazarene and was most recently attending Wesley Heights United Methodist Church.

Billie’s life was one to be memorialized, but she will be most remembered for her unimaginable generosity and abundant dedication to her friends, family, and church.  Her greatest love in her life was her husband and her greatest work was her children.  She was immensely proud of her grandchildren and she spoke frequently about them to everyone.  Billie lived her life acknowledging and honoring Jesus at every corner and we know that she is sitting next to Him today.

