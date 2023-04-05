Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Billie Faye Hill Guinn, born Jan. 26, 1941, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, March 31, 2023. She was at home with her family by her side. She was a long-time member of Tullahoma First Church of the Nazarene and was most recently attending Wesley Heights United Methodist Church.
Billie’s life was one to be memorialized, but she will be most remembered for her unimaginable generosity and abundant dedication to her friends, family, and church. Her greatest love in her life was her husband and her greatest work was her children. She was immensely proud of her grandchildren and she spoke frequently about them to everyone. Billie lived her life acknowledging and honoring Jesus at every corner and we know that she is sitting next to Him today.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 57 years, Edward “Junior” Guinn, daughter; Sarah Guinn Partin, son-in law; Jerry “Buddy” Partin, grandson; Jeremy Scott Partin and son; Ricky Howard Guinn. She is also preceded in death by her mother; Hazel Hill Lewis, grandparents; George and Dollie Hill, brother; Kenneth Lewis, brother-in-law, Roy Wimberley and niece; Shelley Wimberley.
She is survived by her daughters; Penny (Michael) Barnes of Tullahoma, and Norma Guinn Anderson of Tullahoma, sons; Danny Guinn (Clark Willingham) of Buchanan, Ga., Terry Guinn of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Eddie Guinn of Tullahoma, Stephen (Lita) Guinn of Tullahoma, and Nelson (Michele) Guinn of Murfreesboro, grandchildren; Nicole Barnes (Taylor) Scott of Thompson Station, Erin Barnes of Thompson Station, Jessica Anderson of Tullahoma, Tucker Anderson of Manchester, Dalton Guinn of Bismarck, N.D., Andrew Guinn of Tullahoma, Allen (Laura Beth) Guinn of Murfreesboro, Adam Guinn of Chattanooga and Mackenzie Guinn of Murfreesboro, great-grandchildren; Sutler Scott, Lennon Scott, and Levie Scott, her sisters; Brenda Wimberley of Manchester, Diane (Rick) Roberts of Lewisburg, brother; Jerry Lewis of Shelbyville, niece; Staci Wimberley and numerous extended family and friends whom she dearly loved.
Funeral was held Monday, April 3 at Kilgore Funeral Home. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Billie’s memory be made to either The Gideons International- PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800: or the Wesley Heights United Methodist Church Food Pantry- 2101 East Lincoln St. Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 5, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Billie Guinn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.