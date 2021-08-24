Billie Jean Wood, 92, of Manchester passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 after an extended illness. Ms. Billie Jean Wood was born on Aug. 6, 1929, in Hillsboro.

Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Aug. 25, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Billie Wood, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 28
Visitation
Saturday, August 28, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Manchester Funeral Home
214 E Main Street
Manchester, TN 37355
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 28, 2021
2:00PM
Manchester Funeral Home
214 E Main Street
Manchester, TN 37355
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.