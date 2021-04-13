Billie Judy Casey, 87, of Manchester passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at NHC in Tullahoma after an extended illness. She was born on Aug. 20, 1933.

Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – April 14, 2021

