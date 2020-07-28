Billy Dan Greeson Sr., 87, of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. He was born on Jan. 25, 1933 in Clifton. Funeral service was held July 26 with Cody Michael and Andrew Lamica officiating. Interment followed in Franklin Memorial Gardens with Justin Greeson, Markus Matheny, Thomas Matheny, Wade Pearson, Jonathan Tilley, and Logan Pepper serving as pallbearers. Brandon Greeson, Blake Faulkner, Grant Faulkner and Rob Curlee will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Franklin County Christian Scholarship Fund c/o Andy Groves, 113 Lakeview Drive, Decherd, TN 37324.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 29, 2020