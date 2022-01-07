Billy Ray Smith, 58, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on July 8, 1963 to the late Jimmy Wayne Smith and Barbara Ann (Mooney) Pendleton. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will be at Cowan Montgomery Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 9, 2022