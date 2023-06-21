Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Billy Richard Tipps of Tullahoma passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Bailey Manor in Manchester at the age of 78.
Mr. Tipps was born in Fayetteville to the late Charles W. and Audrey B. Simpson Tipps. During his life he served his country as a proud member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and later served in the Tennessee Army National Guard before retiring after a combined total of more than 25 years with the rank of Sargent First Class. Mr. Tipps was also a member of First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma. Along with his parents, Mr. Tipps was preceded in death by one brother, Gene Harlan Tipps. He is survived by his wife, Susie Tipps; three daughters, Amanda Mandeville (Marc), Melissa Tipps, and Monica Tipps; three stepchildren Michael Robinette, Michelle Yates (S.B.), and Jeffrey Robinette (Michelle); two brothers, Gary Tipps (Diane), and Terry Tipps; one sister, Kay Johnson (Randy); 11 grandchildren, Carter, Niaya, Maci, Jude, Lauren, Reed, Madison, Cadence, Chayton, Ella, and Molly; and three great-grandchildren, Ezra, Mila, and Delilah.
Visitation for Mr. Tipps will be held on Sunday, June 25 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel. Burial with full military honors will take place Monday, June 26 at 1 p.m. (Eastern Time) at Chattanooga National Cemetery. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Billy’s memory be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee Inc. - PO Box 1371 Tullahoma, TN 37388 or the Alzheimer’s Association- PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 21, 2023
