A graveside service for Billy Walter Parker, 87, of Tullahoma will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 17, at Lynchburg City Cemetery in Lynchburg with Minister Matthew Miller officiating. Mr. Parker passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
Mr. Parker was born in Tullahoma and graduated Tullahoma high school in 1951. After high school he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After serving our country he attended Vanderbilt University and earned a B.S. electrical engineering degree in 1960. He then had a long career with Western Electric in Illinois. He retired in 1995 and returned to Tullahoma. He was a member of the Highland Hills Church of Christ in Tullahoma.
Mr. Parker enjoyed playing golf, keeping up with the latest technology, photography and he was an avid Vandy fan. He attended many horse shows to support his granddaughters, and thoroughly enjoyed visits with his great-grandchildren and sharing their photos.
He was a loving and generous husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many and will be greatly missed.
Mr. Parker is survived by his wife, Joyce Robertson Parker, son, Gary Dale Parker, brother, Joe Parker (Gladys), stepson, Brent Robertson (Denise), grandson, Gary F. Parker (Katie), granddaughter, Stephanie Parker, step-granddaughters BreAnne and Bridget Robertson, nephews Greg (Joan) Parker and Jeff (Kristine) Parker and two great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, G.A. (Buster) and Irene Reavis Parker of Tullahoma and his first wife, JoAnn Daughtry Parker.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Parker Family
Tullahoma News – Oct. 18, 2020