Billy Wayne Henley, 73, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.  A native of Franklin County, he was born in Estill Springs on December 28, 1947 to the late Herman Jackson and Mary Kathleen (Webb) Henley. Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens with military honors bestowed and Dakota Henley, Mitch Wright, Sammy Wright, Matt Henley, John Henley, and Michael Henley serving as pallbearers.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 13, 2021

