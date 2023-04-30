Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Billy Wayne Pyle departed from this world on April 19, 2023. He was born on Nov. 20, 1934.
Wayne is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Carol Pyle, and his loving children, Martin (Rachel) Pyle, James (Laurie) Pyle, Maribeth (Andrew) Towle, and Lisa (Elliot) Webb, his cherished grandchildren Rebekah (Will) Gray, John (Jessica) Pyle, David (Rebecca) Pyle, Grace (Graham) Hall, Payton Towle, and Eli Webb, and his great-grandchildren Lucas Gray, Louella Gray, Owen Gray, Clara Pyle, and Paxton Pyle. He also leaves behind his sister, Suzanne (David) Enzfelder, and many other loving family members who will dearly miss his caring and nurturing presence. Wayne served in the US Marine Corps for four years, later going to Middle Tennessee College on the GI Bill. Working in Metro-Nashville public schools, he served as a leader in special education and after the head of Graduate Education at Lipscomb University.
Wayne was a member of the Antioch church of Christ for over 45 years.
A celebration of life will be held at Antioch Church of Christ on April 29 at 1 p.m. Friends and family will come together at 10 a.m. to share their memories. We are grateful to Alive Hospice Murfreesboro and Adams Place Continuing Care for their excellent care.
Tullahoma News – April 30, 2023
