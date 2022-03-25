Billye Louise Margowski of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at her residence at the age of 85. A family memorial service was held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
Mrs. Margowski, a native of Antlers, Okla., was the daughter of the late Walter E. and Evelyn Wall Logan. She was a Choctaw Indian and was very proud of her heritage. She was a U S Marine veteran. She attended the Chicago Floral Institute and was a Floral Designer. She was a very artistic person and enjoyed painting and making beautiful Christmas ornaments. Her favorite times were spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Margowski; son, Paul Margowski; brothers, Richard, Bob and Michael Logan and sister, Mary Logan.
She is survived by sons, Philip Margowski (Kimberly) of Ottawa, IL and Joseph Margowski (Donna) of Manchester; daughters, Cecilia “Cis” Behel of Tullahoma and Tesh Clark (Chuck) of Moore County; brother, Breck Logan (Janet) of Ardmore, Okla.; twelve grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Tullahoma News – March 27, 2022