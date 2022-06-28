Bishop Jessie Ray Akers Sr., 72, of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Camden, TN on August 24, 1949, to the late Jewell and Margie Johnson Akers. Funeral services were held Tuesday. June 28 in the chapel at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to National Kidney Foundation or Church of God Prophecy in Manchester.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 29, 2022