Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Mackay, and is survived by her children, Bob, Chris, Greg (Kate), Ken (Carol); grandchildren Anthony Morciglio, Ryan, Patrick (Isabella), and Hannah; great-grandson, Jonathan Morciglio.
Blanche lived her long life to the fullest. She loved volunteering at Ladies of Charity, was a board member of Catholic Women’s Council, and was active in both AARP and the Knoxville Chapter of Newcomers Club.
A funeral mass was held at St. John XXIII University Parish Saturday, February 18, 2023, with Father Eric Andrews of Washington, DC officiating.
Father Eric returned to St. John XXIII at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, specifically to fulfill his dear friend Blanche Mackay’s request that he conduct her funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Blanche Mackay’s honor may be made to Ladies of Charity, 120 W. Baxter Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917 or the charity of your choice.
Click Funeral Home of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.