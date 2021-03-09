Bobbie Evelyn Hinsley, of Nashville, formerly of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, March 8, 2021 at her home at the age of 93.
Mrs. Hinsley was born in Henderson, Texas to the late Wilford and Mattie Wade Harris. She was a long-time and devoted member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma and loved her church family dearly. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hinsley was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Lawrence Melvyn “Mel” Hinsley; and one son, Dr. Neil H. Hinsley.
She is survived by her son, Larry Hinsley and his wife Karol; three grandchildren, Randall Hinsley and his wife Brittany, Angela Gale and her husband Cory, and Jill Hinsley; four great-grandchildren, Clark Copeland, Brooklyn Hinsley, Annaleese Gale and David Gale; one sister, Carolyn Barnett and her husband Earl; and her sister-in-law, Bell Hinsley.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral to immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joe Stegall officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Providence Baptist Church, 1668 Sunset Road, Nolensville, Tennessee.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 10, 2021