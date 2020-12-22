Bobbie Jo Prince Ray, of Tullahoma, passed this life peacefully, Dec. 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Bobbie was born on April 6, 1932, in Awalt, TN, to the late Grady and Nannie Jo Prince.
In addition to her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by three siblings: Nell Fowler, Geneva Kennedy and Dudley Prince. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Billy Ray. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Connie (Jim) Bailey and her son, Jerry (Barbara) Ray; grandchildren, Brandon (Annie) Bailey, Jessica (Ryan) Mabe, Chris (Lacey) Ray and Jacqueline Ray; great-grandchildren, Levi, Maggie and Allie Bailey; Rhett and Maren Mabe; Jackson and Carter Ray. Bobbie is also survived by her twin sister Robbie Frame and brothers, Floyd Prince and Tom Prince as well as many special friends and relatives. Bobbie was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma for 60 years. She found joy in the early morning traditional service and her Sunday school class of special friends and longtime church members. Bobbie opened her beauty salon named the Beauty Chalet 55 years ago where she was a cosmetologist and esthetician for 56 years. She and her daughter Connie delighted in working alongside one another for 26 years, until they both retired together in November of 2019. Bobbie had many hobbies with her favorite being the love for southern cooking which was enjoyed by everyone who gathered at her table. Bobbie found delight in living on her farm, gardening, canning and sending most all her guests’ home with a special homemade dessert or pie. She cherished her long-time friends in her Wednesday Bridge club which met for many years.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. with Rev. Rickey Wade officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 23, 2020