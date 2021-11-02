Bobbie Lee Oldfield Nelson of Williamsburg, Va., died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. She was born in Tullahoma, on Oct. 18, 1933, the daughter of Ewell Cull Lee Oldfield and Mamie Emmalee Enos Oldfield. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Harold (Hal) Nelson, Jr. of Williamsburg, Va., an aunt, Roberta McSherry of Decatur, Ala., and several cousins.
Mrs. Nelson is a 1951 graduate of Tullahoma High School, St. Vincient de Paul School in St. Louis, MO, and St. Thomas School of Nursing in Nashville. After graduating with a B.S. degree in nursing, she worked many years as a flight stewardess for Transworld Airlines (TWA), was chief stewardess for Southeastern Airlines and a Registered Nurse (RN) for many hospitals in Tennessee and Virginia.
Mrs. Nelson married the love of her life, Harold (Hal) Nelson, Jr. on October 30, 1965, in Winchester, TN, and spent the next twelve years following his career in the U.S. Air Force. They spent twenty two years in Oakton, VA where Mrs. Nelson retired from Fairfax Hospital. In 2000 they built their retirement home in historic Williamsburg, VA and have resided there until Mrs. Nelson’s death.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Everett Lee Nelson, a daughter, Sahle Emma Lee Nelson, and her parents.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, 4758 New Manchester Hwy, Tullahoma.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 3, 2021