A graveside service for Bobbie Ruth Melton, 89, of Tullahoma, will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Pastor Bryan Huffer officiating. Mrs. Melton passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Bailey Manor in Winchester.
Bobbie was born in Bedford County on Nov. 19, 1931, to the late Thomas and Laura Lyda. She attended Trinity Christian Fellowship and previously taught Sunday school for many years at the Dechard Church of God. Bobbie and her husband owned 3-Way Market for many years. She loved to write poems and enjoyed spending time outdoors.
In addition to her parents, Bobbie is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jay Melton. She is survived by one sister, Juanita Perry and a host of nieces and nephews.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Melton Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 30, 2020