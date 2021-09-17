Presley obit

Bobby “Bug” Presley, 52, passed from this life on Aug. 31, 2021 while at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.

He worked in general labor and was self-employed prior to his extended illness. He is preceded in death by his biological father, Bobby Thomas; adoptive father, Lillard Presley and stepfather, Owen Smith. He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memories his children, Casey, Lillard, Dakota, Damian, Bobby, Cierra and Tommy Presley; three grandchildren; mother, Evelyn Smith; sisters, Bobbie Cyree of Estill Springs, Robbie Hegwood of Manchester; brother, Michael Thomas of Arkansas and extended family and friends.

A private viewing will be held for immediately family only at Watson-North Funeral Home.

Watson-North Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Sept. 19, 2021

