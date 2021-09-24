Bobby G. Fanning, the “Poor Kid from Hurdlow”, age 86 of Tullahoma passed away on Sept. 22, 2021, at 9:34 p.m. after a brief illness.
Bobby was born Jan 11, 1935, during the great depression in the Hurdlow community of Moore County, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Ernest Thurston (Brice) Fanning and Johnnie B. McKenzie. He completed elementary school in the Lois community of Moore County and attended Moore County High School in Lynchburg for three years. He then attended and graduated from Dasher Bible School in Valdosta, Georgia in 1952 and entered Freed-Hardman College in Henderson where he attended for one semester. On May 19, 1954, Bobby entered the United States Army and served in the Korean Theatre and later in the Artic Test Board, Fort Greely, Alaska and was honorably discharged from the military on May 19, 1957. In June 1957, Bobby entered the John A. Gupton School of Mortuary Science in Nashville, Tennessee and received his licenses in Funeral Directing and Embalming in 1958 from the State of Tennessee. He was then employed by J. C. Moore & Sons Funeral Home (presently Moore-Cortner Chapel) in Winchester, Tennessee for a short time before relocating to Ypsilanti, Michigan and other areas of Michigan before settling in Washington, D.C. in 1963. Bobby served as an embalmer in Saigon, Vietnam during the Vietnam Conflict in 1965-1966 with the United States Air Force. After Vietnam, Bobby returned to the Washington D. C. area and was employed with Robert A. Pumphrey funeral home in Bethesda, Maryland and later was Danzansky and Goldberg Funeral Home in Washington D. C. / Rockville, Maryland. In 1982, Bobby relocated to the Palm Beaches of Florida (North Palm Beach) and was employed by the Thomas L. Price funeral Home, North Palm Beach, Florida, and served as manager for several years. He was later employed as the funeral director with Levitt-Weinstein Memorial Chapels, West Palm Beach, Florida and retired in December 2007 and relocated to Tullahoma, Tennessee to be near his family.
While in North Palm Beach, Bobby was an active communicant of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, serving as an usher from 1982 to 2007, an active member of the Santa Maria Council #4999 Knight of Columbus, serving as Recording Secretary for over twenty years, a member of the Father Andrew Doherty Assembly, forth Degree, Knights of Columbus, serving as comptroller for over 20 years, a member of the Florida Funeral Directors Association and the Palm Beach County Funeral Directors Association serving as its President in 1999. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #2010 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and an honorary life member of the Palm Beach Gardens Rotary Club and was a Jim Harris Supporter, a member of the Business Executives Club and the Jupiter Democratic Club.
Since relocating to Tullahoma, Bobby was an active communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, the Tullahoma Council of the Knights of Columbus at St. Paul the Apostle Church and the Tullahoma-Winchester Assembly of the Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus. He was also an active member of the Coffee County Democratic Party serving on the Executive Committee since 2008, and a member of the Woodsmen of the World Society of Winchester, Tennessee.
Survivors include two sisters, Josephine (Jo) Neal (Bill) of Shelbyville, Carol Scott (Roy Lee) also of Shelbyville, half-brother Larry Fanning of Hendersonville, six nieces and nephews, and numerous great-nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of loving friends. Preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, a sister Faye Harris, half-brothers Harry Fanning and Eddie Mears, a niece Mary Ann Steelman, and a great-nephew Christopher (Chris) Scott.
Friends may visit with family one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 304 West Grizzard Street, Tullahoma with Reverend Fr. Stephen A. Klasek as celebrant. Interment will follow at Lynchburg Cemetery in Lynchburg with full Army Military Honors. The Knights of Columbus Council of Tullahoma and the Tullahoma-Winchester Knight of Columbus Fourth Degree will serve as honorary pall bears.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgia Christian School, 4359 Dasher Road, Valdosta, Georgia 31601 in memory of former student, Bobby G. Fanning, Class of 1953.
