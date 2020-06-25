Funeral services for Mr. Bobby Joe Fults, age 78, of Tullahoma, were conducted Friday, June 26 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mr. Fults passed from this life on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Bobby was born in McMinnville, Nov. 20, 1941, to the late Alton and Randa Fults. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean and Vietnam War. He retired from Arnold Engineering and Development Complex after 30 years as a Master Electrician. He was an inventor, musician, and was exceptionally skilled, he could fix or build anything. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents; son, Danny Fults and two brothers, Larry Fults and Billy Wayne Fults. He is survived by his two sons, Nathan Fults (Crystal) and Tony Fults (Rada); step- daughter, Diane Johnson; sister, Shirley Ferrell (J.C); seven grandchildren, Chase Fults, Tyler Fults (Claire), Elena Fults, Madi Fults, Julia Fults, Eleanor Fults, Ingrid Fults, Kevin Carr (Courtney), Jennifer Williams (Matt) and Andrew Carr (Lorel) and Breana Parsley.
The family respectfully requests that attendees wear masks and observe social distancing practices. Masks will be provided for anybody that needs one.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 28, 2020