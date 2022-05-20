Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Bobby Wayne Ridner, 65, of Manchester, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Unity Medical Center. A native of Coffee County, he was born on April 24, 1957, to the late Samuel Russell and Argie Ruth (Bush) Ridner. Funeral services were held Friday, May 20 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Wagoner officiating. Interment will follow at Hurricane Grove Cemetery with Steve Ridner, Samuel Ridner, James Ridner, Jordan Tipps, James Ridner Jr, and Michael Ridner serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 22, 2022
