Bonita Sue Ricketts, 65, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on Feb. 19, 1957, to the late Joe Bill and Zelda Lou (Gipson) Stephens. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Johnny Hayes officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 4, 2022