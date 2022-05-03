Bonita Sue Ricketts, 65, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.  A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on Feb. 19, 1957, to the late Joe Bill and Zelda Lou (Gipson) Stephens.  Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Johnny Hayes officiating.  Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 4, 2022

