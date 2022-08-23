Bonna Fae Murphy

Bonna Fae Murphy, 83, of Manchester, passed from this life on Aug. 17, 2022. Bonna was born in Chattanooga on Sept. 18, 1938, the daughter of the late Mitchell Ewton and the niece of the late Parker and Lucille Standifer. 

Bonna grew up in Chattanooga where she met her husband Dave and started their family. In 1961, they were stationed in North Carolina. She and her family then moved back to Tennessee in the winter of 1962.

