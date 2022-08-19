Bonnie Michelle Lovelace

Bonnie Michelle Lovelace

In loving memory of Bonnie Michelle Lovelace, Mother and Grandmother.

Bonnie left this life in no pain Sunday, August 14 in Fayetteville, Georgia. She was born in Miami, Florida on February 15, 1965 to Betty Fowler. Bonnie is survived by her children Brandi [Brandon], Christopher [Nikki], Lianne [Jerry] Leonard, her Grandchildren Nyla, Chloe, Kaleb, Kashus, Thaddeus, Lennon, Corbin, Christian and Jackson and her siblings John [Jennifer] and Dawn.

