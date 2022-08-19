Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
In loving memory of Bonnie Michelle Lovelace, Mother and Grandmother.
Bonnie left this life in no pain Sunday, August 14 in Fayetteville, Georgia. She was born in Miami, Florida on February 15, 1965 to Betty Fowler. Bonnie is survived by her children Brandi [Brandon], Christopher [Nikki], Lianne [Jerry] Leonard, her Grandchildren Nyla, Chloe, Kaleb, Kashus, Thaddeus, Lennon, Corbin, Christian and Jackson and her siblings John [Jennifer] and Dawn.
Services will be held at Breakfree Worship Center 120 Flowertown Rd Tullahoma at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 22.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 21, 2022
