Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Boyd Aaron Poteat of Franklin, passed this life on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home at the age of 50.
Boyd was born in Grafton, North Dakota to the late Boyd Dean Poteat and Deborah Harris Poteat who survives. He was currently one of the owners of TriStar Building Services in Nashville, and was an avid Nashville Predators fan who loved going to games with his family. Boyd is survived by his wife, Penny Poteat; his mother, Deborah Poteat; his five children, Trent Poteat, Blake (Kelsey) Poteat, Sallie Poteat, Matthew (Krystal) Rust and Mitchell Rust; five grandchildren, Breelyn, Saylor, Harper, Chloe, and Madison; and one brother, Joshua Isaac (Julia) Poteat.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 10 in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Jimmy Kelley officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Coffee County Junior Golf, c/o Willowbrook Golf Course, 6751 McMinnville Highway, Manchester, Tennessee 37355.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.