Brack Smith, 87, of Clarksville went to his heavenly home on May 9, 2021.
He died peacefully, surrounded by family, in his home. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was born November 29, 1933 in Corinth, MS to the late Willie Dee Smith and Mary Smith. He graduated from Delta State College in Cleveland, MS and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was previously a member of the Clarksville Civitan Club where he served as President in 1990. He retired from First Federal Savings and Loan Bank. He was a devoted member of First Baptist Clarksville. He was an absolute sports fanatic, and especially loved football and golf. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 61 years, Pat Smith; his daughters and their husbands, Valerie Mullins (Steve) of Tullahoma, TN and Jill Hanley (Mike) of Midlothian, Va.; and his dear grandson, Brent, of Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Willie Dee Smith, Jr. of Corinth, Ms.
A funeral service for Brack was conducted on May 11, 2021 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma with immediate family in attendance. Rev. Pat Van Dyke of First Baptist Clarksville will be officiating. He will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity or to First Baptist Clarksville.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 12, 2021