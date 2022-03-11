Brenda Diane Wilson of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at The Waters of Shelbyville at the age of 65. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time.
Brenda, a native of Madison, was the daughter of the late Henry Louis and Mary Bryant Morsette. She enjoyed singing, gardening and doing crafts. She loved her pets, especially her cat, “Linus”.
She is survived by brother, Henry Wayne Morsette (Nancy) of Tullahoma; uncle, Eddie Morsette (Anita) of Crossville; aunt, Kathe Bryant of Arkansas; nephews, Ryan Bulger (Tiffanie) and Joseph Bulger (Arianne), both of Colorado; niece, Erin Rife (Dallas) of Manchester; seven great nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March, 13, 2022