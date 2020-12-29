Brenda Lynn Warren Ballard, 68, of Decherd, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Akron, Ohio on Feb. 13, 1952 to the late John Henry and Iris (Brooks) Warren. Before her retirement, she had served the community as a dedicated Registered Nurse. She enjoyed crafting, quilting, and her dogs. A great mom and grandmother, Brenda cherished the time spent with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Sheila Warren Brown, Jane Thomas, and Pat Mamone; and brothers, John Warren Jr and Lawrence Warren. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, Jay Ballard of Decherd; children, Heather (Mickey) Stephens of Decherd, Jay (Kim) Ballard Jr of Flintville, and John C. (Brandy) Ballard of Decherd; grandchildren, Tyler (Demetria) Stephens, Trace Stephens, Jaycob Ballard, Calvin “Luke” Ballard, Jenna Ballard, Preston Ballard, and Emma Ballard; and great-grandson, Brayton Stephens.
Funeral services were held Monday in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Carl Roberts officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Garner Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 30, 2020