Brenda MeChelle Lawson passed this life on March 23, 2022 at Vanderbilt Harton at the age of 40. Graveside services were held Monday, March 28 at Maplewood Cemetery. Elder Dennis Thompson officiated.
Brenda was born on June 16, 1981 to Tony E. Lawson and Mary Jane Cherry Lawson. She was a member of Canaan Baptist Church. Brenda enjoyed singing and writing songs about God.
She is preceded in death by her father, Tony E. Lawson.
Ms. Lawson is survived by her mother, Mary Jane Lawson; sister, Tonya Lawson; friends, Mandy Contreras and Laurie Newton; her dog, Chester; five aunts; three uncle and a host of cousins
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 30, 2022