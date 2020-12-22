Funeral services for Brenda Sue Nemeth, 68, of Tullahoma, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery.
Mrs. Nemeth passed from this life on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare – Harton in Tullahoma.
Brenda was born in Coffee County on July 23, 1952, the daughter of the late Floyd and Christine Sons. She was an amazing person with a kind heart. She was always willing to help anyone in need. Brenda was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and friend.
In addition to her parents, Brenda is also preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Finchum. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Joseph Nemeth; three brothers, Ronnie Sons, Gene Sons, and William Sons.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nemeth Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 23, 2020